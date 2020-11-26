Accelerating Adaptation through Building with Nature in Indonesia

Last week, our Minister Plenipotentiary Ms. Ardi Stoios-Braken opened the webinar “Accelerating Adaptation through Building with Nature in Indonesia”. The webinar highlighted key lessons over the past five years of implementing the #BuildingWithNature program in the Northern Java. Supported by the Dutch Government, this program focuses on integrating nature-based solutions into water infrastructure.

Ms. Stoios-Braken emphasized, “We need these inspiring examples to demonstrate that better protection of communities against climate impact can go hand-in-hand with benefits for nature and the local economy. Building with Nature program has also put the spotlight on the challenge of land subsidence which is a key concern in cities, coastlines, and deltas in Indonesia and across Asia.”

The event was co-organized by Wetlands International, EcoShape, the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) on behalf of all consortium partners. Watch the session here.

Read more about the program here.