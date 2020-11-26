Paul Polman Sharing His Mind on Building Back Better

Paul Polman (Co-founder and Chair, IMAGINE, former CEO Unilever) spoke on Building Back Better in ASEAN, in a webinar on 5 November organized by Dutch Business Network Indonesia and ASEAN Dutch Chamber Network, connected to the Dutch virtual economic mission to ASEAN.

Polman sees leadership in SEA countries, for example Indonesia, as a key factor for global green recovery, and he highlighted that businesses hold the key to many of the needed solutions. “If we don’t involve businesses in the solutions to drive to a greener and more inclusive economy, we will never get there.”

Businesses can be part of the problem or part of the solution. Mr. Polman stressed that companies are increasingly aware that to create more profitable, more resilient businesses, they need to be an active driver of a green recovery. Companies that do so, are simply doing better, and actually also prove to be more resilient under the current COVID crisis.

Involving youth is also a must in ensuring inclusive Building Back Better efforts. Youth surprises time and again with fresh ideas; “Don’t give them a seat at the table. Give them the table”.

Fitting with the theme of the mission, this inspirational session truly underlined the importance of Connecting Minds for a Sustainable Future!