Meeting between President of VNO-NCW and Chairman of KADIN Indonesia

In the framework of the Dutch Virtual Economic Mission to Southeast Asia, the President of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), Ms. Ingrid Thijssen, and Chair of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Mr. Rosan Roeslani virtually met on 12 November, to discuss strengthening ties between Dutch and Indonesian businesses.

© KADIN Indonesia

The meeting was also joined by a.o. KADIN Vice Chairwoman for International Relations, Ms. Shinta Kamdani and Dutch Ambassador Lambert Grijns. Earlier this month, VNO-NCW, KADIN and the Embassy were partners in organizing the webinar “And then COVID hit Indonesia.. Now what?” informing Dutch and Indonesian entrepreneurs on the state of play of the economy and current opportunities and challenges for Dutch business in Indonesia. Both VNO-NCW and KADIN were also involved in the State Visit of the Dutch King and Queen, along with a big economic mission in March this year.

Going forward, VNO-NCW, KADIN, and the Embassy are keen to collaborate further in connecting the private sectors of our countries.