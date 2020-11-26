International Film Festival Europe on Screen

Erasmus Huis is already for many years a trustworthy partner for Europe on Screen. This is the longest running international film festival in Indonesia, this year running from 16 – 30 of Nov. Due to COVID the festival transformed into a virtual film festival with access to all movies from home.

During two weeks, over 40 outstanding contemporary European films were screened, all for free. Also the Netherlands had an outstanding contribution with four high quality movies: Sheep Hero, My Extraordinary Summer With Tess, Afterlife and Instinct.

The last two movies will be screened on Saturday 28 November: Afterlife 14.00 and Instinct 19.00, both movies can be accessed until Thursday, 3 December 2020.

The film ‘Instinct’ was directed by Halina Reijn, who is a famous actress in the Netherlands. After the film screening she will join a Q&A session. To join this, kindly register via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yfDLBkJkTci6vVbDGmL0OA

You can still join the EoS movies by creating an account on Festival Scope.