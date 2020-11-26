Grand Opening of Demonstration Fish Farms in Majalengka and Tulungagung

FishTechIndonesia Demonstration Fish Farm in Majalengka was opened by Ambassador Grijns on 16/11, where the recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) farm for catfish cultivation with annual production capacity of 50 MT has been established in the premises of CV Summarindo. In addition, a RAS farm for the cultivation of pangasius with annual production capacity of 30 MT was opened by NBSO Chief Mario Lauw on 19/11, established at the premises of PT Mitra Cahaya Mina in Tulungagung. The farm is aimed to demonstrate sustainable aquaculture practices based on knowledge and experiences in the Netherlands.

© Larive

FishTechIndonesia partnership consists of Dutch companies in aquaculture sector, namely Royal De Heus BV, Til Aqua BV, DL Plastics BV, VIQON BV, Holland Aqua BV, Hendic BV, and TipTopp Aquaculture BV. This partnership is led by Larive International (locally represented by Clarity Research Indonesia), and has established sustainable and innovative production systems and best practices locally since 2019. The partnership is supported and co-funded by the Dutch Government through the Embassy.

Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia, Lambert Grijns officially opened the farm, accompanied by Head of the Economic Dept. Hans de Brabander. The event took place in the premises of CV Summarindo, where the recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) farm for catfish cultivation with annual production capacity of 50 MT has been established. The farms will act as demonstration facilities where fish farmers will be offered vocational training in the field of stocking, feeding, biosecurity and farm management. Ambassador Grijns emphasized during the opening on how sustainability practices demonstrated in this facility can set an example of technology and innovation in aquaculture, which could inspire other interested parties to implement.

In addition to this, another demonstration fish farm was officially opened in Tulungagung, East Java on 19 November by Chief Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO) Surabaya, Mario Lauw. The farm is established in the premises of PT Mitra Cahaya Mina for the cultivation of pangasius with annual production capacity of 30 MT.

This demonstration is an example of Dutch-Indonesian collaboration in devising innovative solutions for a sustainable future. The RAS farm enables sustainable farming methods which will lead to less water usage and reduction of antibiotics usage. The partnership also aims to improve market access through collaboration with local retailers and wholesalers.