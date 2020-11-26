Updates from the Dutch Virtual Economic Mission to Southeast Asia

The Dutch Virtual Economic Mission to Southeast Asia is entering another week full of insightful sessions and new connections. With more than 400 participants from the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, more (online) activities in Agrifood, Waste and Water will take place until 12 December.

The Waste Management and Circular Economy track was kicked off at the beginning of the mission, followed by the Agrifood track earlier this month and the Water track of the mission last week. In addition to the sector specific tracks with a regional focus, a Doing Business in Indonesia session was hosted by Dutch Business Network in October, while a webinar “and then COVID hit Indonesia.. now what?” on the current economic state of play in Indonesia was hosted by the Embassy in cooperation with KADIN Indonesia and VNO-NCW on 4 November.

Indonesian companies in Agrifood, Water and Waste can still register to the mission platform and connect with the Dutch participants until 11 December. Please visit: bit.ly/Register_VM

Below are some highlights from recent events:

Agrifood

The track officially started with a session highlighting the agriculture state of play in five Southeast Asian countries, along with opportunities to connect with Dutch agriculture players. The webinar “Post Harvest: Dutch Innovations for Loss Reduction and Quality Improvement” was organized on 12 November, featuring a fruitful discussion on post-harvest for fruits, vegetables and flowers produces. The discussion reflected on how collaboration between public, private and knowledge institutions can accelerate post-harvest technology and innovations, especially in preventing food waste, enhancing food quality, and ensuring food security. Mr. Reynaldi from Soebi Farm Indonesia presented his experience in post-harvest management of vegetables, and shared his knowledge about innovation in the sector in Indonesia.

On 16 November, around 250 participants attended the webinar “Resilient Food, Beverage & Feed Ingredients for Post COVID-19 and Beyond", which explored how COVID-19 has reshaped the food & beverage (& feed) industry, such as higher consumer attention for healthy products and how food producers adapt to health protocols. With the growing opportunities in ASEAN countries, collaboration especially between end users and food producers still plays an important role in scaling up innovation. The high profile guest speakers presented valuable knowledge and experience also in connecting with the strengths of Dutch products.

Other digital events organized this month within the Agrifood track are a.o. Asia Fruit Logistica panel of experts in Smart Horticulture Asia Forum (18-20 November) and Water Solutions for Agribusiness (25 November).

Water

Water management sessions have started in the second week of November, with a flagship webinar “Creating Natural Resilience for Asian Sinking Cities”. This session elaborated on issues relating to land subsidence in various Southeast Asian cities, along with case studies involving collaboration between the Netherlands and local counterparts in incorporating sustainable solutions, innovation and expertise. Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management H.E. Cora van Nieuwenhuizen opened the event through a video message at the beginning of the session. A kick-off event A SEA of Opportunity was organized afterwards, providing insights on key water-related challenges and opportunities. Rien Dam, our Dutch Delegated Representative Water for Indonesia, was one of the panelists in this session.

Other events organized this month among others are the webinar Going Digital - Measuring, Modelling and Managing Water (24 November) followed by the launch of a regional Water Technology Study.

Waste

Waste sessions have been ongoing within the mission since mid October, with activities such as a Quick Scan on Local Market Developments and Circular Economy Initiatives in Southeast Asian Countries, as well as a webinar on Circular Design for Packaging. The events explored collaboration opportunities to solve waste challenges. Several initiatives in Indonesia were highlighted during the session, such as the “Ecoparks” team which has been established to connect Dutch and Indonesian expertise in solid waste management as part of a Partners for International Business program, also an ongoing program to develop private sector partnerships and demonstration projects on circular plastics in Indonesia. In addition to these, participants were able to take part in activities of the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM).

Currently, our colleagues at Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO) Surabaya are working to set up matchmaking between registered Dutch participating companies in Waste and Water with potential Indonesian counterparts.