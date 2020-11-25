Podcast Episode 2: Breaking Barriers for Women, Peace and Security

In our first ‘ Go Dutch, eh? ’ podcast season with 4 episodes, each focusing on a different theme, inspiring speakers from both countries will tell you what they do to promote and protect human rights worldwide, and how the two countries work together on this.

The second episode focusses on ‘Breaking Barriers for Women, Peace and Security’ and is now available.

UN Women has recently pointed out that twenty years after the passing of the UN Security Council resolution 1325, which set a new framework for women’s leadership and inclusion in all aspects of peace, alarming gaps in implementation are holding back impact.

What are both countries doing to closing the gaps? Why is Women, Peace and Security a priority for the Netherlands and Canada?

In this episode, you will hear from: