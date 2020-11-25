Netherlands and Jordan, with ILO, IFC, UNHCR, UNICEF, and World Bank take joint action to support refugees and host communities with Prospects Partnership

Amman, 25 November, 2020 – The Netherlands marked the Prospects Partnership in Jordan today, together with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Bank.

In the framework of her virtual visit to Jordan, H.E. Ms. Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, expressed her commitment to this multi-annual partnership during her meeting today with Jordanian Minister for Planning and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Nasser Shraideh.

With refugees accounting for more than 10 percent of Jordan’s population, and in a global context of refugee and forced displacement situations being increasingly longer-term, the five partners and the Netherlands pledge to build on each other’s strengths and look for sustainable solutions to forced displacement, in close coordination with the Government of Jordan.

The Partnership in Jordan aims to provide conditions for refugees and host communities to access quality primary education and vocational training; secure and retain decent employment; and benefit from a strengthened protection framework. In line with the Government of Jordan’s efforts to build a more inclusive and productive society, self-reliance and empowerment of vulnerable communities lie at the very heart of the Prospects partnership.

Speaking at the launch of the Propsects partnership in Jordan, H.E. Mr. Nasser Shraideh, said “We hope that the Prospects Partnership initiative effectively contributes and supports Jordan in its response to the impact of the existing and emerging challenges for improving the services provided to refugees and the vulnerable Jordanians in the host communities.

Over the implementation of the Prospects Partnership, we also look forward to learning from the enriched experience of the Netherlands through a close cooperation and engagement with our social partners and the private sector to best respond to these challenges and needs.” In addition, H.E. Minister Shraideh, on behalf of the Government of Jordan, thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands for providing this support and for the cooperation of the international organizations in this initiative to achieve the desired goals.

Also speaking at the launch, H.E. Ms. Sigrid Kaag noted “The Prospects partnership is aimed at effective collaboration, sharing data, and leveraging expertise. Through close cooperation with the Jordanian government, Prospects partners are contributing to the development and self-resilience of people and communities.”

The partnership is a five-year initiative with first joint programming initiated in 2018. The Netherlands will be investing 74 million euros in the partnership in Jordan until 2023.

The Netherlands, as the donor to the Partnership, pledges multi-year support to operationalise a development response to forced displacement situations. The World Bank commits to invest in education, livelihoods, private sector development, social protection, and service delivery, including by supporting progressive policies for refugees. The International Finance Corporation commits to bring private sector solutions to refugees and host communities to the Partnership. UNICEF will strengthen national and regional capacities to provide education, social protection, youth services and child protection for vulnerable children and youth. ILO will work to strengthen inclusive socio-economic growth and decent work. It will continue to support the improvement of working conditions for refugees and host community members; support workers to gain skills and certification for better jobs; improve labour market governance, and promote a smooth transition to formal employment. UNHCR, through the Partnership, will ensure the continued protection of refugees whilst also supporting refugee access to sustainable solutions. In line with this goal, a key aspect of UNHCR’s work within the partnership focuses on supporting continued access to registration and legal documentation for refugees across the country, especially during the COVID-19 emergency through remote modalities.

The other countries benefiting from the Partnership are Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia. The Netherlands has pledged to invest €500 million in the Partnership up until 2023.

Media contacts:

IFC/World Bank: Sara Aggour, Communications Officer, saggour@ifc.org, +201003351941

ILO: Nisreen Bathish, Communications Consultant, bathish@iloguest.org , +447555503579

UNHCR: Lilly Carlisle, External Relations Officer, carlisle@unhcr.org , +96265302773

UNICEF: Claire McKeever, Communication Specialist, cmckeever@unicef.org, +962795154388

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands: Seema Huneidi, Politics, Press and Cultural Affairs Officer, seema.huneidi@minbuza.nl, +962799708461