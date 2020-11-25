First Canadian Creative Industries trade mission to NL

Today, Ambassador Coppoolse participated in the opening session of Canadian Heritage’s first virtual Creative Industries trade mission to the Netherlands.

She took part in a discussion and Q&A along with The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Her Excellency Lisa Helfand, Ambassador of Canada to the Netherlands.

Ambassador Coppoolse highlighted how cultural diplomacy between Canada and the Netherlands can further support the creative industries sector, as well as how the creative industries can play a crucial role in enabling the Netherlands to realize its ambitions in other dimensions like environmental sustainability and the post-pandemic economic recovery.

For more information on the Creative Industries, see here: link.