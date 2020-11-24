Vacancy in Ottawa: Senior Officer Communications & Public Diplomacy

Communication is really your thing. Websites or Podcasts? You know all about it! Socials? No problem! Having to create a communication plan? It's already in your head, you just need to write it down.

We are looking for a dynamic, proactive and creative coworker with a curious attitude. You enjoy trying out new technologies and you closely follow developments in society and in your field. You are a team player who likes to tackle things, takes initiative and knows how to generate enthusiasm. You are aware of developments and opportunities that arise to promote the Netherlands.

What are you going to do?

Building, maintaining and strengthening support for the embassy's policy objectives and further enhancing reputation and positioning is more relevant than ever. Communication plays an important role in this.

As a Senior Officer for Communications & Public Diplomacy (full-time, one-year contract with possibility for extension, scale 9) you are responsible for the communication of the Dutch mission network in Canada. You will be dealing with both the communication needs in the short-term and long-term in order to meet the policy objectives of the mission network in the public domain (public diplomacy). You are responsible for formulating communication plans and for regularly updating the communication strategy that meet the needs. You will often act as an advisor to the leadership and mission network on communications (including new media and public diplomacy) and act as the ambassador's spokesperson.

Tasks

Continuously updates the annual communications strategy and plan for the mission network in Canada that is consistent with the available budget and capacity of the Embassy and Consulates General;

Oversees the implementation of the communication strategy & plan and the associated budget;

Identifies Public Diplomacy (PD) / content and PR opportunities and challenges for the embassy and the embassy's network;

Collaborates with and advises the embassy team and the Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver on their PD and PR activities and communication aspects;

Carries out operational activities such as organising events or supporting the team in communication activities such as interviews, recordings, webinars, etc.

Ensures/guards the correct use of the corporate identity and develops uniform promotional material

Keeps up to date with the latest developments in communication, marketing and public relations (including tools such as podcast, video, etc).

Builds a relevant network.

What do we ask of you?

Work and thinking level: Bachelor degree

Experience level: preferably 5 years of relevant experience

You have knowledge and experience in the field of communications and public relations, both traditional and modern (affinity with podcasts, video creation and basic knowledge of graphic design);

You have experience in making complex information accessible, both in language and in design;

You are strong in targeting communication and can easily switch between target groups;

You have knowledge of and experience with project-based work, from planning to management, implementation and evaluation;

You have experience working with CRM / CMS systems and Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere, Audition, Photoshop, inDesign);

Preferably insight into socio-economic and political developments in both Canada and the Netherlands as well as into administrative structures;

You speak and write excellent Dutch and English; knowledge of French is recommended;

You must be in possession of a valid Canadian work permit. The embassy does not assist with this.

Working environment The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Canada, as part of the Dutch diplomatic network, promotes strong bilateral relations between Canada and the Netherlands. The Dutch diplomatic network represents, promotes and protects the interests of the government of the Netherlands, as well as those of Dutch nationals visiting or living in Canada and of Dutch businesses. As a trading nation, the Netherlands continues to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, that is rooted in strong beliefs of security, freedom and justice. The Netherlands and Canada share a deep and a unique bond founded on joint values and history. Our strong ties create jobs, sound investments, and promising opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic, especially in the areas of Peace and Justice, Water Management, Agriculture and Horticulture, Life Sciences and Health, Innovation and Circular Economy. The Embassy in Ottawa has 13 employees. The Embassy is located on the 20th floor of a modern office building in the center of the city. Close cooperation is taking place with the Consulates General in Vancouver and Toronto and with attachés in Washington, co-accredited to Canada.

Interested?