Vacancy: Communications Officer - Part Time (Maternity Leave Cover)

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Singapore is seeking a part time Communication Officer (Maternity Leave Cover).

A. BASIC DETAILS OF THE JOB

Job title: Communication Officer

Mission: Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Singapore

Duration of contract: 1 Feb 2021 – 15 June 2021 (4.5 months)

Number of working hours per week: 18.75 (0.5 FTE)

B. GENERAL FEATURES OF THE JOB

The Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands is geared towards delivering high quality services, both externally and internally. The Embassy’s main tasks are maintaining diplomatic relations, providing consular services and supporting bilateral trade, investment and innovation.

The Embassy is also responsible for raising awareness about the Netherlands in Singapore and Brunei. The communication strategy focuses on economic activities, innovation, sustainability, Holland branding and consular activities. The communication officer furthermore organizes events and supports other departments when official delegations from the Netherlands visit Singapore. Use of social media plays an important role.

The Embassy is seeking a seasoned, all-rounded communications professional as a temporary maternity leave cover with a proven track record who is pro-active, flexible and service oriented He/she will collaborate as one team with the other departments covering economic, political, public diplomacy, cultural, consular and general affairs.

C. DUTIES

Responsible for all communication and media activities while liaising closely with the Ambassador and other departments;

Maintain relations with various press agencies, journalists and other media companies;

Write articles for local media, prepare interviews and draft speeches;

Collect, write and publish messages for social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn), the embassy website, mass mailings and publications;

Publish the embassy’s monthly newsletter and keep the embassy website up to date by regularly checking shared and local content;

Measure results and analyze effectiveness of social media campaigns;

Ensure all external communication adheres to the Dutch government’s corporate branding guidelines.

D. TYPE OF EMPLOYEE REQUIRED

Enthusiastic, flexible and pro-active attitude;

Flexible team-player who can work independently with a positive work attitude and collaborative mind set;

Hands-on and curious person who takes initiative and has a natural antenna for the topics that matter;

Feeling for a diplomatic environment in a multi-cultural context;

Understands Singaporeans’ perception of the Netherlands;

Interested in public policy questions and challenges;

Ability to multi-task, set priorities, meet deadlines while maintaining close attention to detail;

Capable to communicate and work well with colleagues of different departments and levels;

Capable of networking and creating a network of their own.

E. KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS / JOB REQUIREMENTS

Proven knowledge: degree in (Mass) Communications or a similar discipline

2 – 5 years of professional experience in the field of communication, journalism, marketing and/or social media;

Strong and creative presentation and writing skills with editorial experience

Resourceful with great problem-solving skills

Strong coordination and multi-tasking skills, able to perform under pressure

Excellent command of the English language, both written and orally. Knowledge of the Dutch language is an important asset.

Knowledge of computer design software (Adopbe Photoshop, Premiere, InDesign etc.) and familiarity with Mac iOS software is preferred.

Excellent use of CRM and Hippo CMS software or willingness and ability to learn how to use these.

F. COMPETENCIES

Excellent writing skills

Organizational and planning skills

Flexible team player

Client focused, service and result oriented

Highly pro-active

Integrity

G. EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS

The candidate will be:

Locally employed by the State of the Netherlands, represented herein by the Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands;

Offered a project term contract for 18.75 hours a week for the duration of 4,5 months.

Please note that the Embassy cannot provide a residence permit as it concerns a part-time, temporary role.

H. INFORMATION & APPLICATION

For more information please contact:

Martine Tuinhof-Erkamp, communications officer, martine.erkamp@minbuza.nl, or

Hajo Provó Kluit, deputy head of mission, hajo.provo-kluit@minbuza.nl.

Interested candidates are invited to send an email, containing their cover letter and CV, by December 4th, 2020, to: SIN-COM@minbuza.nl.

I. SELECTION PROCEDURE

The selection procedure consists of interviews and possibly a written test. In case of equal suitability, priority is given to internal candidates.

Please note that only contact short-listed candidates will be contacted.