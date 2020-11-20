World Press Photo exhibition | Best of Three 2018 – 2020 in Hanoi

From November 20 to 29, 2020, the Netherlands Embassy organizes the World Press Photo Exhibition: Best of Three 2018 – 2020. It will take place on the side-walk of Hoan Kiem lake, bringing award-winning pieces of visual journalism to Hanoi, Vietnam.

This exhibition will be officially opened by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Vietnam, H.E. Mrs. Elsbeth Akkerman, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Mr. Tran Nhat Hoang and UNESCO representative to Vietnam Mr. Michael Croft at Martyr Monument square in Hang Dau street, Hanoi. The prestigious exhibition is one of the meaningful activities that enriches the agenda of Hanoi being in the UNESCO’s Global Network of Creative Cities.

The “Best of Three 2018-2020” The "Best of Three 2018-2020" exhibition in Hanoi this year presents the selection of the most important stories of the past 3 years. They are immersive and inspiring stories focusing on topics like migration, protest and environment. The environment topic is most prominent in the 2020 exhibition and represented in categories beyond the Environment category - Contemporary Issues, Nature, and Spot News - calling attention to the importance of the subject. Protest and the role of the youth in activating change, were highlighted by the jury as a recurrent theme from the entries. Each year, the prize-winning pictures are presented in an exhibition visiting around 100 cities in about 45 countries over the course of the year and visited by more than 4 million people worldwide. This year, the World Press Photo exhibition in Hanoi is one of the very few exhibitions outside Europe. The World Press Photo exhibition - Best of Three 2018-2020 is the third exhibition of its kind in Hanoi, and this year, it is once again open in the public space. “It is a well-known saying than an image says more than a 1000 words. The pictures in this exhibition are prime examples of telling their story across cultural and language barriers.”

The values of the World Press Photo World Press Photo contest is the world’s leading contest for professional press photographers, photojournalists and documentary photographers. Since 1955 the World Press Photo Contest has recognized professional photographers for the best pictures - presented as singles or stories in eight categories (Contemporary Issues, General News, Environment, Nature, Long-Term Projects, Portraits, Spot News, and Sports) - contributing to the past year of visual journalism. The last 3 years, the World Press Photo Foundation received around 75,000 images each year from at least 125 countries. Though the numbers have changed somewhat over the years, its purpose has not: namely to honour the best visual journalism and share these stories with a global audience. The mission of World Press Photo is to connect the world to the stories that matter, at the same time, embraces accuracy, transparency and diversity. "In this exhibition we also see stories that reflect what we consider to be "constructive journalism" - work that puts problem-solving at the center of the narrative. Take for instance the story about a football team from Benin, Africa, that’s set up with the aim of giving young women more control over their futures through sport", Ms. Suzan van den Berg, Exhibitions Coordinator for World Press Photo shared.