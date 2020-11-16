Podcast episode Media Freedom in Crisis

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Canada has launched a podcast, titled ‘ Go Dutch, eh? ’. In a special series of 4 episodes, each focusing on a different theme, inspiring speakers from both countries will tell you what they do to promote and protect human rights worldwide, and how the two countries work together on this.

The first episode focusses on ‘Media Freedom in Crisis’ and is now available. Reporters Without Borders forecasts that this decade will be decisive for the future of journalism, with the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting and amplifying the many crises that threaten the right to freely reported, independent, diverse and reliable information.

What are the Netherlands and Canada doing to uphold this important freedom? How are the media conferences that both countries organize this fall going to make a difference?

In this episode, you will hear from: