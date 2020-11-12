Queen Máxima delivers opening remarks at ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit

Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will deliver opening remarks at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit on Thursday, November 12, on the theme of Women Empowerment for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in a Changing World. The virtual meeting will take place on the first day of the 37th ASEAN Summit hosted by Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN this year.

© Martijn Beekman

In her role as special advocate to the UN Secretary-General for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), Queen Máxima addresses the importance of good access to and use of financial services for development. The current corona crisis shows that inclusive financing is an important tool for partially absorbing the socio-economic consequences. According to the World Bank Group's Global Findex 2017, in many Asian countries, less than 50% of the adult population has access to a formal bank account.

Queen Máxima focuses in particular on disadvantaged groups such as women, small entrepreneurs, farms and people with a low income. She emphasizes that the development of public goods such as good telecom connections, cyber security, data privacy, digital ID cards and financial and digital skills are crucial for the safe and full use of financial services. This is in line with the recommendations of ASEAN's Working Committee on Financial Inclusion.

Invited participants to the Women Leaders' Summit are heads of state and senior government representatives from member states and representatives of international organizations such as the World Bank Group.

