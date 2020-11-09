Meet the Ambassador: Elsbeth Akkerman

Ms. Elsbeth Akkerman is Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Curriculum Vitae

Before taking on her current position, Ms. Akkerman was the Netherlands Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Trade organisation. She was also heading the Economic Affairs Section of the Netherlands Mission to the United Nations and other International Organisations. This Economic Section is responsible for trade and development issues and closely co-operates with related Geneva based organisations such as the UNCTAD, ILO, WIPO, WEF and ITC.

Previously, she was the acting Director of the International Trade Policy and Economic Governance Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This department’s responsibilities cover trade policies, policies on corporate social responsibility and export controls on strategic goods.

From 2005 – 2011 she was a member of the management team of the Department for International Affairs of the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. In that position, her main focuses were food security issues and EU co-ordination related to the monthly Agriculture and Fisheries’ Council.

In 1997 Elsbeth started her career at the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs where she engaged in several private and public sector development programmes in Central and Eastern Europe as project advisor at first and as manager in later stage.

She graduated from Twente Technical University with a Master in Public Administration and followed several management and leadership courses since then.