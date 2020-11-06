Dutch virtual trade mission to Southeast Asia

From the 12 of October until the 11th of December 2020 a Dutch virtual trade mission is taking place in five countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Dutch and Asian companies are exploring the possibilities of collaboration in agrifood, water and waste management.

Designed to support Dutch companies establish new trade and investment opportunities with the South-East Asia countries, including Vietnam, especially during the Pandemic; the Hybrid Trade Mission offers participating companies information on soft landing and doing business in Southeast Asia; business-to-business match making; a series of webinars focused on: Agro-Food Technology, Water Management & Technology, and Waste Management & Circular Solutions. In Vietnam, a Mekong Delta mission will take place, addressing the challenges and business opportunities in the agricultural hub of the country.

Connecting minds for a sustainable future From Vietnam, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh addressed the participants of the trade mission in a welcome speech, highlighting that Vietnam and the Netherlands have always been important business and trade partners. ‘Over the past five years the average annual growth of our bilateral trade is almost 12 percent,’ said Minister Anh. Vietnam welcomes the cooperation with the Netherlands and Dutch businesses in the areas of expertise of this mission, and appreciates a focus on especially high-tech and environment-friendly projects. ‘If we take the action collectively, share our knowledge and experience, we will become more united and resilient to all future challenges', minister Anh added. It’s the first time that a trade mission will take a period of two months and is taking place in different countries simultaneously. Due to Covid-19, international travel is limited.



Connecting Dutch entrepreneurs with potential partners in Southeast Asia Minister Kaag expects Southeast Asia to be the third biggest market of the world in 2030. Therefore this part of the world is very interesting for investors from The Netherlands. She focusses on connecting Dutch and Asian entrepreneurs. Minister Kaag: ‘Borders are open for international trade; let’s keep connected and help each other.’ During the virtual trade mission webinars and seminars are organized to provide Dutch companies with market information as well as countries’ sectoral initiatives. Participants can visit digital regional fairs on circular economy, water and agrofood. The Dutch embassies in 5 host countries will organise the business matchmaking sessions which offer the participants 1:1 video conversations with potential business partners.

Trade mission to Vietnam Mekong Delta

Vietnam and the Netherlands are both delta and agricultural countries, and faces the similar challenges on water management and climate changes. The Netherlands have been a traditional strategic partner of Vietnam in climate, water and agriculture. Under the Dutch virtual trade mission to Southeast Asia, a trade mission to Mekong Delta in Vietnam will be kicked off on December 1, which provides the participants the information briefing session on the challenges and opportunities of the delta, followed by a series of business webinars on agriculture-water-waste nexus solutions. The mission is concluded by a launching and signing ceremony in HCMC, where Vietnamese and Dutch businesses and research institutions will concretize their cooperation commitments in partnering to build a more sustainable Mekong Delta.

Are you interested in participating?

Please feel welcome to register yourself on the platform of the virtual trade mission. For more information, contact the Dutch Embassy in Hanoi via HAN-EA@minbuza.nl and the Dutch Consulate General via HCM-EA@minbuza.nl.