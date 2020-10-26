Webinar Series on Digital Humanities

Digital humanities is a field of study that combines the discipline of humanities with digital technology. With the adoption of Internet of Things in all walks of life, there is a need for the public to be able to access social information in an accessible and user-friendly manner. This is where digital humanities play a role: it translates social data into a format that is digitally available and easy to access. This way, information can be more readily accessible and disseminated for public use, including for media.

The Dutch Embassy in collaboration with the Association of Cyber Media in Indonesia (AMSI) are collaborating together to promote this relatively new field of study through a series of webinars to introduce digital humanities. The webinars took place on 20 and 27 October. The recorded versions are accessible on the Embassy’s YouTube account.

As a follow up of these two webinars, the Embassy and AMSI will launch a hackathon competition in the month of November, to look for fresh and innovative ideas for the future of citizen journalism in Indonesia. The winners will be announced and invited to share their innovation in our final webinar on 10 December 2020, as a sideline event of the World Press Freedom Conference.