Dairy Development in Indonesia

PT Frisian Flag Indonesia (FFI) is a leading dairy based nutrition specialist for children producing and distributing Frisian Flag, also known locally as Susu Bendera. Frisian Flag Indonesia has been providing nutrition for Indonesian families since 1922. For more than 95 years in Indonesia, Frisian Flag has remained committed to help Indonesian children achieving their potential through products with the best available nutrition.

As part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s largest dairy cooperative headquartered in the Netherlands, FFI draws on its global experience as well as long-term partnership with local dairy farmers to bring milk to consumers. FFI operates production facilities in Pasar Rebo and Ciracas in East Jakarta for a product portfolio range of liquid & powdered milk, as well as sweetened condensed milk. The brands include Frisian Flag, Omela and Friso.

FFI is supported by the FDOV (Facility for Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Food Security) program from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This program is there to strengthen private sector development in Indonesia, and to increase food security through the collaboration of the private sector, government, civil society and knowledge institutions.

On September, 2015 FFI launched the First Digital Milk Collection Point (MCP) in Indonesia at Los Cimaung Pangalengan, Bandung. The MCP Program intended to improve the quality of fresh milk production through efforts to minimize Total Plate Count ( TPC) or bacteria contained in fresh milk. The lower the value of TPC contained in fresh milk, the higher the quality. And on December 2018, PT Frisian Flag Indonesia (FFI) launched the first independent dairy village, supported and co-funded by the Dutch and Indonesian Government. The Dairy Village is a modern and sustainable farm in which 5 to 10 Indonesian dairy farmers work together and bring all aspects of sustainable dairy production together to boost the quality and quantity of the farmers’ milk production. The Dutch Government supports this initiative which aims to improve the welfare of farmers.

After the Netherlands State Visit and the Netherlands Trade Mission 2020 in Jakarta, ‘The members’ Council’ has approved the construction of a large new dairy plant and distribution centre for Frisian Flag Indonesia in the Jakarta area. As part of the plan, the current production site at Pasar Rebo will be converted into the production centre for local infant nutrition brands for Asia. The total investment amounts to about 250 million euros, which is crucial to ensuring continued growth in Indonesia in the future – one of FrieslandCampina’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

The construction of the new dairy plant for the production of condensed and pasteurized milk is scheduled to begin in April 2021. Total production capacity will exceed half a billion kilos of finished product, with the possibility to expand to one billion kilos. The conversion of the Pasar Rebo production site into the central production centre for local infant nutrition brands for Asia should be completed by the first half of 2024.