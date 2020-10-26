Consular Updates

Extra exemptions visa for the Netherlands

Due to the Corona Virus, the possibilities for applying for a visa to travel to the Netherlands are still limited.

Recently exemptions were made for couples with a Long-Distance Relationship and business travelers.

Currently the following categories have been added to the list of ‘exemptions to the entry ban’:

Elite athletes

Professionals in the cultural and creative sector

Professional journalists

Researchers and scientists

For more information on the exemptions to the entry ban.

If your travel purpose falls into an exemption category you are welcome to schedule your appointment via the VFS offices.

E-visa for Indonesia

Recently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the Indonesian Immigration have announced new developments on an online visa application service for Indonesia.

The eVISA is an electronic visa that you will receive via e-mail. The eVISA will replace the visa label/ sticker.

The advantages of eVisa are a.o.:

Whole process takes place online

No need to collect in person at Indonesian Embassy

Visa will be sent to your e-mail or sponsor

For more information on the Electronic visa application, visit here and here.

Information for Itas / Itap holders

The Indonesian Immigration shared important information for Itas / Itap holders who have been or are currently outside of Indonesia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indonesian Immigration will not allow entrance to:

Holders of an expired Itas/Itap

Holders of Itap with expired Re-entry Permit

Your sponsor must apply for a new visa for you to enter and stay in Indonesia. For more information on the Electronic visa application or to apply check this link and this link.

Consular Affairs

Despite the PSBB the consular department is still open. Please schedule an appointment for your Dutch passport application, MVV visa application or the legalization of your Indonesian documents via this link.

If you have any questions or wish to schedule your ‘inburgeringsexamen’, send an e-mail to jak-ca@minbuza.nl