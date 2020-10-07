Korea-Netherlands Hydrogen Industry Exchange Week

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) are organizing the <Korea-Netherlands Hydrogen Industry Exchange Week> virtually presenting the Dutch Hydrogen industries to Korea with following schedule.

Not only will there be a “Korea-Netherlands Hydrogen Industry Knowledge Exchange Webinar,” but also will there be a Dutch Pavilion physically present at the H2 World, Korea’s largest H2 Exhibition, and supporting online B2B matchmaking. You may choose to join both Webinar and B2B meetings or only choose one of them.

To register, please visit: https://dutch-innovation-mission-hydrogen2020.b2match.io/