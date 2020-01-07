Pubilc Holidays and Closure Days 2020

Details of the days on which the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan will be closed in 2020 are shown below. Kindly note, that all consular and visa services will also be closed on these days.

New Year's Day

Wednesday 01 January, 2020

Easter Sunday

Sunday 12 April, 2020

King's Day

Monday 27 April, 2020

Liberation Day

Tuesday 5 May, 2020

Ascension Day

Thursday 21 May, 2020

Eid Al Fitr

Sunday 24 May, 2020

Monday 25 May, 2020

Tuesday 26 May, 2020

Whit Sunday

Sunday 31 May, 2020

Eid Al Adha

Sunday 2 August, 2020

Monday 3 August, 2020

Tuesday 4 August, 2020

Islamic New Year

Thursday 20 August, 2020

Prophet Mohammed's Birthday

Thursday 29 October, 2020

Christmas Eve (replacement of 1st Christmas Day)

Thursday 24 December, 2020

New Year's Day (replacement of 01 January 2021)

Thursday 31 December, 2020