Pubilc Holidays and Closure Days 2020
Details of the days on which the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan will be closed in 2020 are shown below. Kindly note, that all consular and visa services will also be closed on these days.
New Year's Day
Wednesday 01 January, 2020
Easter Sunday
Sunday 12 April, 2020
King's Day
Monday 27 April, 2020
Liberation Day
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Ascension Day
Thursday 21 May, 2020
Eid Al Fitr
Sunday 24 May, 2020
Monday 25 May, 2020
Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Whit Sunday
Sunday 31 May, 2020
Eid Al Adha
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Monday 3 August, 2020
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Islamic New Year
Thursday 20 August, 2020
Prophet Mohammed's Birthday
Thursday 29 October, 2020
Christmas Eve (replacement of 1st Christmas Day)
Thursday 24 December, 2020
New Year's Day (replacement of 01 January 2021)
Thursday 31 December, 2020