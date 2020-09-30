Successful First Digital Edition of 'Study in Europe'

The first digital edition of 'Study in Europe' took place on September 26th, 2020, and was a big success. There were 20 participating countries that brought together more than a total of 150 universities during this online fair. Study in Europe connects undergraduate and post-graduate students in Singapore with universities from these countries, providing them access to information about education institutions, the application process, student life, details of various bond-free scholarships and highlights the many universities where courses are conducted in English.

Study in Europe encompasses the countries that participate in the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme, which marks its 33th anniversary this year. Erasmus+ enables students and professors all over the world to study and teach at European universities.

At the first digital edition of Study In Europe, students were able to participate in live chats and webinar sessions with education counsellors from the participating European countries as well as university representatives to learn more about study options available to them in Europe. The Netherlands was present with 19 universities and two webinars.

Webinar 1: Dealing with the Dutch

A first encounter with the Dutch: absorb the survival tools, tips and tricks on how to deal with the Dutch linguistically, culturally and socially.

We have recorded the webinar for you to watch it at your convenient time here.

Webinar 2: Living and Studying in The Netherlands

Are you curious to find out what it is like to study in the Netherlands? Listen to the personal experience of Singaporean alumni who have studied in the Netherlands.

If you missed the webinar you can view it here.

Study in Holland - Message from Ambassador Margriet Vonno

H.E. Margriet Vonno, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Singapore, also shared her personal story about Studying in the Netherlands. You can watch the video here.