Press Release: Embassy of The Netherlands in Singapore welcomes Liaison for PIB Scale

The Netherlands Embassy in Singapore welcomes a liaison for the Partners for International Business Scale, PIB Scale. In this programme Dutch companies, coordinated by the Unknown Group, knowledge institutes and government are connected to create a network and a soft-landing platform for start-ups and scale-ups from the Netherlands expanding into Asia Pacific via Singapore and vice versa.

The Netherlands Embassy announces the appointment of Marissa Trew as PIB Scale liaison, effective from the 21st September 2020. Marissa will be based in Singapore to support and position the Dutch start-ups and scaleups in Singapore and identify opportunities for members of the consortium.

Marissa will effectively work as a spider in the web in Singapore for organizing and coordinating all the activities and building and activating a relevant network. She will be the primary point of contact in Singapore for all matters related to the Partners in International Business Scale program. With an extensive background in media, PR and marketing, the Partners in International Business Scale are excited to welcome Marissa to the team.

About the Partners for International Business Scale program

"Partners in International Business" (PIB), is a Dutch government program designed to increase export of Dutch best practices outside Europe.

Scale in Singapore is set up as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) supported by the Dutch government: a coalition of business, government, civil society organizations and knowledge institutions. It is an alliance of knowledge, know-how and business.

The cluster is supported by Netherlands-based coordinator Unknown Group. The other partners in the cluster are: Get in the Ring, Johan BV, Skelex, VenturesOne, UNL Global, High Tech XL, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Singapore and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

The PIB Scale is still open to welcome new cluster members!

Interested to get in touch?

For more information please contact Jochem Cuppen, Partner Unknown Group (jochem@unknowngroup.com) or Gabby van Herpt, Regional startup liaison Netherlands Embassy in Singapore (gabby-van.herpt@minbuza.nl)