Dutch Training and Exposure Program (DUTEP) Online Seminar

Interested in pioneering ideas for urban water management? Watch the DUTEP seminar to see research results and solutions of Jakarta Capital City government officials, who did a training in Rotterdam under this program. A Dutch and Indonesian collaboration to create resilient cities.

The online seminar of DUTEP (Dutch Training and Exposure Program) on September 1st showcased a number of ideas and research results from the officials of Jakarta Capital City Government taking part in this program. Based on the experiences from their training in Rotterdam, the alumni apply the knowledge to propose suitable projects on urban water management, which have the opportunity to be implemented.

For example, “Green-Grey Solution in Waduk Melati” proposal was inspired by a water installation in Rotterdam; while “Recycling Ablution Water from Fatahillah Mosque” proposal was inspired by a water recycling activity at a stadium in Rotterdam. All of the proposals have the same goal: to create a resilient city through an integrated urban water management system.

During his remarks, Governor Anies Baswedan mentioned that the collaboration between stakeholders involved in DUTEP makes it a perfect example of how collaborative efforts are being used to exchange knowledge, ideas and practical solutions to solve some of the city challenges.

As sister cities, Mayor Aboutaleb praised the longstanding relation between Jakarta and Rotterdam where this project is based on, and mentioned that he is hoping to welcome the next batch of DUTEP in Rotterdam soon. He also looks forward to visit the implemented projects that are a result of this program.

Ambassador Grijns highlighted the importance of urban water management, and is hoping that the DUTEP alumni can use the results of this program in Jakarta, as a collaborative effort together with Rotterdam.

The event was closed with an interactive Q&A session.

Watch the session here.

Read more about DUTEP here.