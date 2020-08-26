Embassy & Nuffic Neso launch Call for Expression of Interest for Training in Security and Rule of Law Sector

Are you or people in your network working for an Indonesian organization in the field of rule of law, cyber security, digital safety, counterterrorism/CVE, crisis management or public accountability?

Then this call for expression of interest for tailor-made training may be interesting for you!

The aim is for the Embassy and Nuffic Neso to establish the current needs and demands for capacity building within these mentioned areas of the security and rule of law sector.

TMT is one of StuNed (Studeren in Nederland) scholarship program modalities which aims to meet the increasing demand for know-how and skills of Indonesian organizations working for public purposes to fulfil their strategic objectives.

Please find more information on this call here.