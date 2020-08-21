Admiral Rober Bauer Visits North Macedonia

Today the Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Admiral Robert Bauer, held successful consultations in Skopje with the Minister of Defence Radmila Shekerinska and with his counterpart General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

© MoD North Macedonia

Admiral Bauer, who announced his candidacy for Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, welcomed the generous reception and hospitality by his hosts and congratulated his interlocutors on the NATO membership of the Republic of North Macedonia and underlined the close ties between the Netherlands and North Macedonia.

“I am impressed by the strong dedication that North Macedonia has shown to NATO membership. Many things remain to be carried out, but I am convinced that the country is on the right track”, said Admiral Bauer. “We look forward to continuing our close cooperation within the Atlantic Alliance. The Netherlands is ready to assist North Macedonia through bilateral military support and capacity-building programmes.”

Admiral Bauer and his interlocutors discussed options for further intensification of the co-operation between the two countries, including the training of Dutch Special Forces in North Macedonia and assistance in the field of cyber warfare. Admiral Bauer also announced that the Netherlands plans to support the Ministry of Defence of North Macedonia with a training programme for defence and security professionals to operate effectively within NATO.

Admiral Bauer is on a three day official visit to North Macedonia marking the first high-level military official visit of a NATO Member State to North Macedonia after its accession to NATO. He will be received by President Pendarovski in Villa Biljana in Ohrid later today.