Plant Protein Collaboration and Online Summit

From 22- 26 June, the 15th annual Plant-Based Foods and Proteins Summit was hosted by the Dutch food organization, Bridge2Food. Originally scheduled to take place in Toronto, this year’s edition was held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event brought together some 900 people, including 300 Canadian and 100 Dutch participants.

During the week prior to the Summit, a pre-event webinar with 150 Dutch and Canadian participants was organized by the Netherlands Consulate General in Vancouver, along with the Dutch Agricultural Team of Canada, Oost NL and Protein Industries Canada.

Despite being virtual, both events were well-attended, contained strong content, and featured a high caliber of international expert representatives from industry, research, and government.

Both events focused on international collaboration, and the Summit also addressed a number of other key areas including product development and ingredient innovation, the impact of plant-based foods upon health and nutrition, the increasing shift towards a more ethical food system, and current challenges facing the sector’s supply chain.

The market for plant based proteins, or meat alternatives, is growing rapidly worldwide. Canada and the Netherlands are playing an important role in the sector and will continue to work towards enhancing collaboration in this field. Follow this website for updates with regards to the organization of future missions and events.