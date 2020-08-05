Embassy in Beirut closed –phone line available for urgent matters

On Tuesday 4 August an explosion occurred in Beirut. The offices of the Dutch embassy were damaged in the blast and will remain closed to the public until further notice. For urgent matters the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 24/7 Contact Centre in The Hague can be contacted by phone day and night.

Consular desk closed

Consular matters cannot be dealt with at this time. This includes passport applications, legalisation of documents, civic integration exams and applications for authorisations for temporary stay (MVVs). The embassy will remain closed for consular matters until further notice.

Urgent matters

The embassy has established a crisis team to assist any Dutch nationals in Beirut. Dutch nationals in need of an emergency passport or other urgent consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 24/7 Contact Centre in The Hague on +31 247 247 247.

Air travel not affected

The explosion has not affected air travel. Beirut airport is operational and there are scheduled departures to Europe.