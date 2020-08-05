Consular service resumed at the embassy in Rwanda

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has resumed its consular services (including Dutch travel documents, MVV and legalisations) at a limited capacity and by appointment only.

For all services you need to make an appointment via the online appointment system. You also need to make an appointment to collect your documents. An appointment can be made here using the service “Document collection”.

(If you received approval from the Dutch Immigrationservice for a MVV, you first need to make an appointment to apply for a MVV-visa at our embassy based on the approval.)

We request all visitors attending their appointments at the Embassy to take not and respect the preventative measures, stated in the Rwandan guidelines, against the spread of COVID19, such as: