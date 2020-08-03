Webinar: The Future of Additive Manufacturing

Date: Tuesday 1 September 2020

Time: 4.00-5.30pm SG time / 10.00-11.30am NL time

Join us for a webinar about the future of additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing or 3D Printing has been used for printing prototypes and complex structures in low volumes. But the technology is gaining popularity in industrial settings. Companies like Ultimaker and Additive Industries are growing and additive manufacturing seems to be widely adopted in a diverse range of industries.

This session - the future of additive manufacturing - will provide insight in the current state of industrial additive manufacturing. Prof Ian Gibson from the Frauenhofer Project Centre at the University of Twente, works with companies and assist in assessment for and adoption of additive manufacturing. Mr Boyle Suwono of Structo will explain how additive manufacturing proves to be more cost-effective than is generally expected. The session is moderated by Mr Benoit Valin, an additive manufacturing expert and founder of The Kre8 Group.

The experts will share their view on developments, the potential and the main challenges for industrial additive manufacturing. After a moderated panel discussion we will open the floor for a Q&A.

This webinar is organized by the Netherlands Innovation Network of Netherlands Embassy in Singapore in collaboration with ADB-DutchCham.

Speakers

Ian Gibson

Scientific Director of the Fraunhofer Project Centre in complex systems engineering and Professor in Industrial Design Engineering at the University of Twente

Ian Gibson was originally educated as an electronic engineer at the University of Hull, UK, where he went on to do his PhD in industrial robotics. During this time he became increasingly interested in design and manufacturing and the application of technology within university teaching. His first teaching position was at Nottingham University in 1992 where he was introduced to Rapid Prototyping, which is now more commonly known as 3D Printing (3DP) or Additive Manufacturing (AM). Ian has spent the last 25+ years working with this extremely enabling technology to solve problems in healthcare, automotive, aerospace and other industrial sectors by engaging in applied research. He has mainly worked in Asia/Australasia, holding positions in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. Gibson came back to Europe mid-2018, where he is currently Professor of Design Engineering and Scientific Director of the Fraunhofer Project Centre. He is best known for the Springer e-book "Additive Manufacturing Technologies", which has been downloaded over 1 million times and as co-editor of the Rapid Prototyping Journal, which has been the leading journal in this field for the last 25 years. In 2017, Ian was awarded the Freeform and Additive Manufacturing Excellence (FAME) award in the US for his contribution to the academic AM community, something that only 9 other people have so far received.

Boyle Suwono

Chief Technology Officer of Structo, Singapore

As CTO, Boyle is responsible for building and scaling the technology development team in Structo, spanning from hardware, software, and material. He was responsible for the design and development of DentaForm®, a high throughput dental 3D printer with MSLA technology. He also was responsible for initiating, developing and delivering first-in-the-industry bespoke high volume fully automated 3D printing solution based on DentaForm®. He also co-invented Velox and Elements, first-in-the-industry fully integrated end-to-end 3D printing solution for consumer and industrial application respectively. He joined Structo from Schlumberger in 2014, where he was responsible for full system integration development of Crack the Paleogene (CtP), an ultra-high reliability downhole pump project for high pressure and high-temperature wells in the Gulf of Mexico. Boyle received his B.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

Moderator

Benoit Valin

Founder The kre8 Group

Benoit focuses his attention on improving the scalability and sustainability of 3D printing in industrial settings, specifically with regard to the business models and use-cases that lower the technological adoption thresholds and accelerates the propagation of additive manufacturing across key industrial verticals.

Professionally, Benoit has worked in leadership functions in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North-America, contributing to advancements across the entire additive manufacturing value chain: materials, technologies, software, infrastructure, applications and technology integration, and most recently Benoit is leading the expansion of Essentium across Asia-Pacific, with the mandate of establishing a network of material & application innovation centres to drive advancements in additive manufacturing, at scale.