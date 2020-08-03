Regeling voor geliefden uit langeafstandsrelaties

For English please read below Op 16 juli is door het ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid bekend gemaakt dat per 27 juli a.s. een uitzondering wordt gemaakt op het inreisverbod voor buitenlandse partners van Nederlanders (en EU-burgers woonachtig in Nederland) die aantoonbaar minimaal drie maanden een koppel zijn (NB: deze regeling geldt dus niet voor buitenlandse partners van mensen die in Nederland verblijven met een verblijfsvergunning).

Procedure

Naast de standaard vereisten voor een Kort Verblijf Visum (KVV), dient de visumaanvraag ook aan de volgende voorwaarden te voldoen:

Bij de visumaanvraag dient een relatieverklaring te worden overhandigd waarin wordt verklaard dat de duur van de relatie minimaal drie maanden lang is. Een zelfgeschreven verklaring voldoet niet. Indien de relatieverklaring niet naar waarheid wordt ingevuld, levert dat een strafbaar feit op, waarvan in alle gevallen aangifte wordt gedaan.

Er moet - door het overleggen van bewijsstukken - kunnen worden aangetoond dat men, in de afgelopen 12 maanden, óf elkaar 2 keer heeft gezien, of 1 keer langere tijd (minimaal 4 weken) bij elkaar is geweest. Dit kan onder andere door het overleggen van: kopieën van hotel- en ticketreserveringen, kopieën van in- en uitreisstempels van eerdere reizen in de paspoorten, of bankafschriften van reserveringen of andere betalingen gerelateerd aan de reis om met de partner te zijn.

De aanvraag kan uitsluitend bij VFS worden ingediend.

Eventuele minderjarige kinderen (tot 18 jaar) van de buitenlandse partner vallen ook onder deze uitzonderingsregeling wanneer zij samen met de buitenlandse partner naar Nederland reizen. Ook voor de minderjarige kinderen gelden de gebruikelijke voorwaarden voor het aanvragen van een KVV. De regeling geldt nadrukkelijk niet voor koppels die buiten Nederland wonen.

Als de buitenlandse partner naar Nederland reist vanuit Indonesië, wordt deze partner dringend verzocht om bij aankomst in Nederland 14 dagen in zelf-quarantaine te gaan.

Meer informatie treft u aan in dit Q&A document.

Exception to travel ban for non-European partners in long-distance relationships

On 16 July, the Ministry of Justice and Security announced that as of 27 July an exception will be made to the current entry ban for foreign partners of Dutch citizens (and EU citizens residing in the Netherlands) who demonstrably are a couple for at least three months (Please note: this regulation does not apply to foreign partners of people residing in the Netherlands with a residence permit).

Procedure

In addition to the standard requirements for a Short Stay Visa (KVV), the visa application must also meet the following conditions:

A visa statement must be submitted with the visa application, stating that the duration of the relationship is at least three months. A self-written statement is not sufficient. If the relationship declaration is not filled in truthfully, this will constitute a criminal offense, which will be reported in all cases.

It must be possible to demonstrate by submitting supporting documents that, in the past 12 months, one has either seen each other twice or has been together for a longer time (at least 4 weeks). This may include submitting copies of hotel and ticket reservations, copies of entry and exit stamps from previous travel in the passports, or bank statements of reservations or other payments related to the trip to be with the partner.

You may submit the visa application only at the VFS offices.

Possible minor children (up to the age of 18) of the foreign partner also fall under this exception when they travel to the Netherlands together with the foreign partner. The usual conditions for applying for a KVV also apply to minor children. The scheme expressly does not apply to couples living outside the Netherlands.

If the foreign partner travels to the Netherlands from Indonesia, this partner is urged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Netherlands.

You find more information in this Q&A document.