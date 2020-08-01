Dutch consular services resume in Canada

On Tuesday August 4, 2020, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ottawa will resume its consular services (including Dutch travel documents and visa applications) at a limited capacity and by appointment only. The Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver have resumed consular services last month. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

We request all visitors attending their appointments at the Embassy and the Consulates General to take note and respect the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as outlined in their appointment confirmation, such as: