Webinar “COVID-19 and ASEAN: Opportunities and Challenges”

Together with Embassies representatives, the Dutch Task Force Health Care organized a webinar on opportunities, challenges, and the impact of COVID-19 in (re-)starting business activities in the region.

Organized on 7 July, the session invited three experts from ASEAN-5 countries, namely Mr. Aart van Wingerden (Director/Owner of PT Medquest Jaya Global, Indonesia), Mr. Azrul Mohd Khalib (CEO of Galen Centre For Health and Social Policy, Malaysia), and Dr. Nares Damrongchai (CEO of Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences).

Regarding the current situation in Indonesia, Mr. Van Wingerden explained how Dutch companies could participate in the fight against the pandemic. In essence, in order to succeed in Indonesia, Dutch companies must have a reliable local partner.

The webinar was followed by around 22 participants from the public and private sector. More information can be accessed at the TFHC website.