Webinar “Collaboration between Corporates and Startups: Where to Begin?”

How can collaboration between Corporates and Startups become a win-win? Earlier this month, we invited Dutch and Indonesian experts to share best practices and insights on where to begin.

© Dutch Embassy Indonesia

On 9 July, the Economic Department of the Embassy, together with Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN) organized a webinar, inviting Agustine Gunawan (Alodokter), Dirk-Jan Oudshoorn (Forestwise), and Gerrit Jan van ‘t Veen (World Startup). Moderated by Saskia Tjokro (ANGIN), the discussion revealed valuable insights on how collaboration between corporates and startups could provide mutual benefits when done successfully.

Learning from best practices, experts shared several ways for both corporates and startups to begin connecting. Corporates could develop innovation hubs or incubators, while startups could use digital channels and their network to start connecting. Experts also shared the importance for both corporates and startups to be on the same page; and to love the problem to build solutions together. Creating understanding, transparency, and paying attention to differences, are also important keys to success.