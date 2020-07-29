Orange Knowledge Program (OKP) and WINNER Conference

Studying in the Netherlands

Are you interested in studying in the Netherlands? In April 2020, Nuffic Neso Indonesia launched Study in Holland #DiRumah Aja Series. These online events are held every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and give insightful information regarding study in the Netherlands through online learning, interactive talk shows, seminars and alumni talks. More information can be found here: https://bit.ly/sihdirumahaja.

Are you going to study in the Netherlands the coming year? Join Nuffic Neso for their first ever digital pre-departure briefing! The pre-departure briefing is an annual event organised by Nuffic Neso Indonesia to provide essential information to all students who have been accepted at Dutch Higher Education Institutions (undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate). This year, there will be a pre-departure briefing virtually from starting from 1-6 August 2020 15.00 – 16.30 WIB. More information: https://bit.ly/vpdb2020.

Orange Knowledge Programme Tailor Made Training Plus (OKP TMT+)

Tailor Made Training Plus (TMT +) is part of the Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP).This program aims to provide training grant assistance as well as capacity building and science programs in priority areas in developing countries, including Indonesia. This July, two calls for proposals for TMT + in Indonesia have been opened for the field of Security and Rule of Law; one on cybersecurity and one on training of probation officers. Detailed information regarding the receipt of this TMT + proposal can be seen on https://bit.ly/tmtplusindonesia.

Winner Conference

Because uncertainties regarding a new outbreak of Covid-19 remain, the first Week of Indonesia-Netherlands Education and Research (WINNER) has been postponed to a new date, 24-26 November 2020. This first edition of WINNER will take place via an online medium. Three hours per day will be dedicated to the Indonesian-Dutch collaboration. We aim to organise a physical WINNER in June 2021. A call for session proposals can be found on www.winner.or.id

Soon, this website will also accommodate the possibility to register for the conference. Aim is to publish the entire program by the end of September.