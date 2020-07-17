Resumption of Consular Services

From Monday 20th July, the Netherlands Embassy in Dublin will resume its consular services (including Dutch travel documents and Schengen visa applications) at a limited capacity. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

In order to protect the health and safety of both our customers and employees, we request all applicants to respect the following measures:

· Due to social distance restrictions arrive on the exact time of your appointment, not earlier and not later;

· The use of face mask is mandatory. Applicants must bring their own masks.

· Payment can only be taken by card. Cash payments will not be accepted.

· Passports will be exclusively returned by post. Each applicant has to provide a self-addressed envelope for registered post (€8.20)