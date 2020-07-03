NL online cultural challenge

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis requires new ways of working, also with regard to the cultural sector. Therefore the Netherlands Embassy in Sri Lanka & Maldives launches the NL online cultural challenge!

We challenge YOU to develop a proposal for an online cultural activity* related to one of the following topics:

Shared cultural heritage

Circular economy & sustainability

Gender equality

Agriculture & food

The proposal should contain a link with Dutch culture or with our cultural sector.

The Netherlands Embassy will support the best proposals with an amount up to 1000 Euro

Please, send you proposal to col@minbuza.nl

Deadline 28 August 2020!

We are looking forward to your creative cultural proposals!

* Cultural activities means sports or activities which contribute to or enhance the aesthetic, artistic, historical, intellectual or social development or appreciation of members of the general public