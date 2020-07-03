NL online cultural challenge
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis requires new ways of working, also with regard to the cultural sector. Therefore the Netherlands Embassy in Sri Lanka & Maldives launches the NL online cultural challenge!
We challenge YOU to develop a proposal for an online cultural activity* related to one of the following topics:
- Shared cultural heritage
- Circular economy & sustainability
- Gender equality
- Agriculture & food
The proposal should contain a link with Dutch culture or with our cultural sector.
The Netherlands Embassy will support the best proposals with an amount up to 1000 Euro
Please, send you proposal to col@minbuza.nl
Deadline 28 August 2020!
We are looking forward to your creative cultural proposals!
* Cultural activities means sports or activities which contribute to or enhance the aesthetic, artistic, historical, intellectual or social development or appreciation of members of the general public