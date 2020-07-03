NL online cultural challenge

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis requires new ways of working, also with regard to the cultural sector. Therefore the Netherlands Embassy in Sri Lanka launches the NL online cultural challenge!

We challenge YOU to develop a proposal for an online cultural activity* related to one of the following topics:

Shared cultural heritage

Circular economy & sustainability

Gender equality

Agriculture & food

The proposal should contain a link with Dutch culture or with our cultural sector.

The Netherlands Embassy will support the best proposals with an amount up to 1000 Euro

Please, send you proposal to col@minbuza.nl

Deadline 28 August 2020!

We are looking forward to your creative cultural proposals!

* Cultural activities means sports or activities which contribute to or enhance the aesthetic, artistic, historical, intellectual or social development or appreciation of members of the general public