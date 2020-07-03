NL Forwards

The world is facing immense challenges. Locally and globally. Touching everyone, highlighting inequality across societies. Challenges are too big to endure and to solve alone. This calls for creativity. It calls for solidarity and it calls for collaboration.

We believe positive action is contagious. It inspires people to do the same and to pay it forward. As the Netherlands stands for co-creation, in an open, inventive and inclusive way, we feel it is our duty to amplify, promote and facilitate the positive actions we see people taking all over the world.

By submitting your own initiative so you can inspire others with your ideas, by sharing other people’s stories in your own network or by getting in on the action using your help, skills, time or tips. Because if we work together, we can move things forward.

To submit your initiative and for more information please visit the NL platform/forwards site.

Think, move and pay it forwards!