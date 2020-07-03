Expansion of Consular Services

Following the regulations of the "New normal" by the local authorities and the EU restrictions as of 1 July 2020, the Dutch embassy in Jakarta has decided to expand the consular service.





What does the expansion of Consular Services include?

As of July 6, 2020, the following consular services will again be provided at the embassy.

MVV applications (study, DIP and family related);

Visa on humanitarian grounds;

Application for Dutch passports and / or Identity card;

Civic integration exams;

Issuing of "Declarations" (digital) *

Legalizations (by mail) *

To apply for an MVV or passport, you must schedule an appointment online via the following link http://bit.ly/appointmentnl



To schedule an appointment for a Civic Integration Exam, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl



* More information about the procedure for obtaining a "Statement" or "Legalization" .

Visits to the embassy are subject to the following conditions:

Body temperature is measured by the security at the outside entrance;

Wearing a face mask is mandatory;

Hands should be cleaned at the counter with a hand sanitizer;

There may be max. 4 people in the waiting area; 2 people at the counter and 2 people at a safe distance;

Consular fees can only be paid by bank/credit card (valid abroad).

VFS

The VFS offices in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali were opened again on 29 June. They can provide the following services.

Visa applications for seafarers;

Facilitation visas (Chavez Vilches).

It is NOT possible to apply for visa for NON essential travel.