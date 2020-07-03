European and Dutch border policy as of 1 July 2020

As of July 1, a new European border policy is valid, whereby the residents of 15 countries outside Europe, on a so-called green list, will regain access to Europe. This replaces the previous general entry ban that was valid from mid-March. The entry ban will continue to apply to all other countries not on this list.

Dutch border policy

The Netherlands has decided to open the borders as of 1 July 2020 for residents * of all countries on the green list.

* This explicitly concerns residents of countries, not nationals.

E.g. a Moroccan (Morocco is on the green list) living in Indonesia (not on the green list) can therefore NOT travel to Schengen.

Currently, the following countries are on the green list:

Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.

To enter the Netherlands you have to present a health declaration (see link). This applies to all countries.

www.government.nl/documents/publications/2020/05/13/information-package-regarding-covid-19-measures-for-passengers-flying-to-the-netherlands-from-a-high-risk-location

Travelers with an MVV are asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days after entering the Netherlands.