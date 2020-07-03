Consular services - Consular statements and legalizations

Unfortunately, the Dutch embassy in Jakarta has been forced to adjust the consular services due to the corona crisis. It is now possible to request a consular statement or legalization by e-mail or post under certain conditions.

Consular statements and legalizations

This concerns the following declarations:

Certificate of residence (VOW)

Declaration of marital status (VOB)

Certificate of Marriage (VOH)

Declaration on Dutch citizenship (VON)

Visa support letter (VIS)

The procedure to request a declaration is as follows.

The customer sends an e-mail to jak-ca@minbuza.nl with the request for a consular statement and indicates whether this statement should be received by post or by e-mail; The embassy will send a confirmation of receipt, after which the customer will transfer the fees owed + any shipping costs per person to the bank account in the Netherlands below, stating the description. All bank costs are for the client; The application cannot be processed without the description; After the receipt of the fees has been confirmed by the Ministry, the embassy will prepare the statement and send it to the customer by post or email.

The embassy requests the customer to transfer the fees to the following bank account number in the Netherlands.

Account: BUZA Consular Mediation

IBAN: NL57INGB0705001008

BIC: INGBNL2AXXX

With the bank transfer, it is necessary to state the name of the declaration that applies:

VOW - NAME of the customer - Indonesia

VOB - NAME of the customer - Indonesia

VOH - NAME of the customer - Indonesia

VON - NAME of the customer - Indonesia

VIS - NAME of the customer - Indonesia

The procedure to request a legalization is as follows.

The customer sends an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl with a request for legalization and indicates how many documents must be legalized; The embassy will send a confirmation of receipt, after which the customer will transfer the fees owed + the shipping costs to the bank account in the Netherlands below, stating the description. All bank costs are for the client; The application cannot be processed without the description; The customer sends all the documents by mail that must be legalized; After the receipt of the fees has been confirmed by the Ministry, the embassy takes care of the legalization(s) and return the documents by mail to the customer.

The embassy requests the customer to transfer the fees to the following bank account number in the Netherlands.

Account: BUZA Consular Mediation

IBAN: NL57INGB0705001008

BIC: INGBNL2AXXX

With the bank transfer, you have to mention the following description:

LEG - NAME of customer - Indonesia

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said Kav. S-3 | 12950 Jakarta | Indonesia

cannot be held responsible if documents are possibly lost by post.

© Jakarta, July 2020