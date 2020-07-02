COVID-19 and travelling to the Netherlands: FAQs

On 1 July, the Netherlands adopted the EU recommendation to start lifting travel restrictions for residents of third countries outside Europa. The entry-ban will be reviewed by the EU every 14 days. Third countries are divided over two lists: a red and a green one. These lists are adapted every 14 days. You can find the countries currently on the green list here.

The criteria to determine the third countries for which the travel restriction will be lifted (the green list) cover in particular the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations. They are applied cumulatively. In case these criteria are comparable to or better than the situation in the EU, countries can qualify for the green list.

For other third countries (on the red list) an entry ban for non-essential journeys will remain until further notice with the aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tanzania, the Comoros, Madagascar and Mauritius are currently on the red list. This means that persons travelling from these countries (regardless of their nationality) are barred from entering the EU for non necessary travel.

Global developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic also have far-reaching consequences for the services provided by Dutch embassies worldwide, including external service providers such as visa agencies. The consular section at the Embassy in Tanzania will remain closed until further notice for passport applications, visa applications for short and long stays (authorization for temporary stay, MVV). In addition, other services, such as legalization of documents, signature legalisation, issuing of formal consular statements,'/ basic civic integration examination abroad', the taking of DNA tests and identity screening has also been suspended until further notice.

Coronavirus: visas for the Netherlands

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic many travellers have questions about their visa (applications). You can find frequently asked questions here.

Can I still apply for a visa?

No, at the moment it is not possible to lodge a visa application. Except for a small category of applicants such as persons married to Dutch citizens who have an emergency that justifies them to travel to the Netherlands (this does not include vacations).

When can I apply again for a visa?

At the moment we do not have a date, this depends on the lifting of travel restrictions for residents of third countries on the red list. Our appointment systems will be opened as soon as we are able to restart consular service delivery to the general public. An announcement will be made on this website in case a date for resumption of services has been decided.

Can I already make an appointment for after 15 July 2020?

No, this is unfortunately not possible, our appointment system is closed.

Is a visa fee refundable?

Unfortunately, visa fees for visas that have not been used due to COVID-19 cannot be refunded. A new application must be submitted.

Can the period of my already issued visa be extended?

No. The duration of issued visas of travellers who have not yet been able to travel to the Netherlands due to cancelled flights cannot be extended. A new visa application must be submitted.

Does the travel ban for people from (red-listed) third countries only apply for the Kingdom of the Netherlands?

No, the entry ban applies for all other countries of the European Union as well. The EU issues a recommendation to Member states but they are free to make their own decision as to travel restrictions. The Netherlands has adopted the EU recommendation, for other EU countries please consult their official websites.

Please note: EU citizens and people with a official residence status in a Schengen country can travel freely within and to Europe again without giving any reason.

I am a foreigner form a country with a travel ban but I have a valid tourist visa for my vacation or family visit in the Netherlands, will I be alowed to enter?

No. All non-essential travels to Europe are restricted for persons from third countries with a travel ban in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In view of the above, you will be refused entry at the border based on Article 6 of the Schengen Code paragraph 1(e).

Are there exceptions, those who are allowed to enter?

The travel ban does not apply to the following categories of persons:

EU Citizens as well as third-country nationals who have valid residence status in one of these countries, and their family members*

Nationals of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and their family members

Holders of a long-stay visa MVV, including persons with a valid residence permit

Other persons with an essential function or need, including: Personnel employed in the Health Care sector Transit passengers who wish to travel via the Netherlands to another third country (non-EU) and who do not leave the international transit zone of the airport Diplomats Personnel of international / humanitarian organizations (UN, Red Cross etc.) Military personnel Border workers near Germany / Belgium borders Persons who have compelling reasons to visit their families in the Netherlands Persons in need of international protection; the border procedure applies in full Persons who are admitted for humanitarian reasons Persons ( including seafarers in possession of a seaman's book ) employed in the transport of goods and other transport personnel, to the extent necessary, this includes container ships, bulk carriers (e.g. ore or coal), tankers (fuels and chemicals), fisheries, persons employed in the energy sector, i.e. oil and gas platforms and wind farms as well as offshore companies providing services to this sector, and flight crew Students Knowledge migrants



* Who is considered family? Children, spouse, registered partner or partner with proof of cohabitation of at least 6 months so that there is proof of a durable and exclusive relationship. The latter must be demonstrable by means of a notarial deed or a lease or purchase agreement.

I think I may fall under the category of exceptions, but need a visa, can I apply?

The consular section is still closed, therefor you will have to write an e-mail to the consular officer at dar-ca@minbuza.nl. Only under certain circumstances you will be granted an appointment to apply for a short stay visa. Please check the website for short stay visas for the requirements and conditions.

Until when does this restriction for travelling to the Netherlands apply?

This is unknown. The current restriction applies until 15 July 2020 and will be reviewed every 14 days.

Which travelers need to go into self-quarantine on arrival in the Netherlands?

Travelers for these countries within the EU, the Schengen area and the United Kingdom:

Only travellers from Sweden, the United Kingdom and two areas in Portugal (Portugal Norte and Vale do Tejo, this includes travellers from Lisbon and Porto) are strongly advised to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival in the Netherlands

Countries outside the EU, the Schengen area and the United Kingdom:

All travellers from outside the EU, the Schengen area and the United Kingdom need to self-quarantine for 14-days on arrival in the Netherlands. An exemption is made for travellers from the following countries:

Algeria

Australia

Georgia

Japan

Morocco

New Zealand

South Korea

Uruguay

The following groups are exempted from the advice to self-quarantine, regardless the country of departure:

Passengers in transit

Healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals (who travel for the purpose of work)

Frontier workers

Transport personnel

Diplomats, staff of international organisations and people invited by international organisations, military personnel, humanitarian aid workers and civil protection personnel in the exercise of their functions

Passengers travelling for imperative family reasons

All your questions about the possibility to enter in to the Netherlands and quarantine can be sent to: vragengrenskantoor@ind.nl

I still have questions, how can I ask for more information?

You can contact our consular callcenter 24 hours per day 7 days per week on +31247247247. In case the lines are busy we ask for your patience and understanding.

You may write an e-mail to DCV247CC-EN@minbuza.nl (English) or DCV-247CC-NL@minbuza.nl (Netherlands)

We will try to answer your e-mail within 5 working days.