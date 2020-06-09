COVID-19 crisis and travel to the Netherlands: FAQs

The global development regarding the COVID-19 virus has far-reaching consequences for the services provided by Dutch embassies worldwide, including external service providers such as visa agencies.

The Consular Section will remain closed until at least 30 August 2020 in Pakistan. No passport applications, visa applications for short and long stays (authorization for temporary stay, MVV) will be collected via our Embassy or Gerry’s.

Other services, such as DNA tests, identity screening, legalization of documents and 'basic civic integration examination abroad' will not take place during this period.

Coronavirus: visas for the Netherlands

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, many travelers have questions about their visa (applications). You can find the answers available here. Any additional information will be published on this page.

Can I still apply for a visa?

No, at the moment it is not possible to lodge a visa application.

When can I apply again for a visa?

At the moment we do not have a date, this depends on the developments regarding COVID-19. Our appointment systems are closed until 30 August but this period can be extended.

Can I already make an appointment for after 30 August 2020?

No, this is unfortunately not possible, our appointment system is closed.

Is a visa fee refundable?

Visa fees for visas that have not been used due to COVID-19 cannot be refunded. A new application must be submitted.

Can the period of my already issued visa be extended?

The duration of issued visas of travelers who have not yet been able to travel to the Netherlands due to cancelled flights cannot be extended. A new visa application must be submitted.

My visa is being processed but my destination and/or flight has been cancelled (e.g. by a travel ban). What happens to my visa request?

Visa applications that are currently being processed and visa application for which the flight has been cancelled, will be refused mentioning that this is done as a result of COVID-19.

Applications for events/meetings that have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 related measures will be refused with the reason 'travel destination cancelled'.

The Dutch government has adopted the decision of the EU to tighten the entry conditions of persons wishing to travel to the Netherlands from third countries, until further notice.

This is a restriction on all non-essential travel of persons from third countries to Europe (all EU Member States, all Schengen members and the UK) in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This means that persons not covered by the following exceptions cannot enter the Netherlands. They will be refused entry.

I am a foreigner and I have a tourist visa for the Netherlands, can I enter?

No. This is a restriction on all non-essential travel of persons from third countries to Europe (all EU member states, all Schengen members and the UK) in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In view of the above, you will be refused entry based on Article 6 of the Schengen Code paragraph 1(e).