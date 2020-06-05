World Environment Day

The Netherlands is committed to tackling the environmental impact of Climate Change and transitioning towards Circular Economy

Together with Indonesia, many joint platforms have been organized to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and explore partnership opportunities. Both countries renewed their bilateral cooperation during a State Visit last March, fostering partnership in Waste Management, Circular Economy, and Water Quality through collaboration between businesses, knowledge institutions, and the public sector. All of this aimed at finding smart solutions for a sustainable future.

