Mededeling m.b.t. het Inburgeringsexamen

Ondanks de moeilijke situatie vanwege het COVID virus probeert de Nederlandse ambassade in Jakarta de serviceverlening te verruimen. Vanaf maandag 8 juni a.s. is het weer mogelijk om het Inburgeringsexamen af te leggen. Per werkdag is er maar 1 tijdsslot om 09.30u. Stuur een e-mail naar jak-ca@minbuza.nl om en afspraak te maken. Vermeld in de e-mail uw kandidaatsnummer en geef 3 opties voor een datum aan voor het examen. We zullen proberen zoveel mogelijk hieraan tegemoet te komen.

English

Despite the difficult situation because of the COVID virus, the Dutch embassy in Jakarta is trying to expand the service provision. From Monday, June 8, it is again possible to take the Civic Integration Exam. There is only 1 time slot per working day at 9.30 am. Send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl to make an appointment. Please state your candidate number in the email and indicate 3 options for a date for the exam. We will try to accommodate this as much as possible.