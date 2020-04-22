Circular Business Models - workshops

How to encourage companies in Poland to go circular? How to change business models into circular ones? How to design products? These are the questions which the participants of the workshops on Circular Business Models tried to answer on 10 and 11 March 2020 in Warsaw. The Embassy, in light of its activities to raise awareness for circular economy, invited two Dutch trainers from CIRCO in Netherlands to give the companies in Poland some guidelines in this process.

Bas Hillerström and Bas Roelofs were the trainers who led two workshops. The first one was aimed at companies. Participants with very different backgrounds, such as architecture, film production, banking, waste/energy, consultancy, lighting, agriculture, electronics, FMCG and legal services participated. The companies brainstormed on how to become circular and earn money on it. The main aim was to gather new knowledge and explore new circular business opportunities through CIRCO design methodology. This aim has been achieved: lots of ideas and tips were exchanged!

The second workshop was organized for the representatives of the City of Warsaw and NGOs. The main objective of this workshop was to inspire and educate. The embassy team and its partners hope that the representatives of the city will assist Polish SMEs in the future and make them aware that their businesses can get more circular by (re)designing and implementing circular products, services and business models.