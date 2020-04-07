Slovenia - King's Day 2020

This year, King’s day will not be celebrated in the usual way. The festivities in the Netherlands, which traditionally involve entire cities colouring orange for the day, are cancelled for obvious reasons. The same applies to the celebrations abroad.

The Dutch Embassy in Ljubljana had planned a reception at the Ljubljana Railway museum on Thursday 23 April. My team and I are confident that alternative occasions to meet each other and foster the strong links with our country will occur in the near future.