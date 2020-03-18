UPDATE COVID 19 measures in Sri Lanka

Read here about the measures taken by the Sri Lankan authorities

All international airports in Sri Lanka will be closed for operation of inward international commercial flights with effect from 0400hrs on 19 March until 26 March. Inbound flights (without passengers) are still permitted at BIA in order to bring passengers home.

Travelers who have landed from Europe, Iran or South Korea during the period from 1-15 March 2020, are requested to register at the nearest Police station or to call one of the these phone numbers: 1190112444480/1, 0115978720, 0115978730, 0115978734 or 119.

It is not possible to apply for any type of visa at the moment. All types of visas and Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETA) already granted will be temporarily suspended for travelers that are not yet in Sri Lanka and those foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter Sri Lanka with effect from 19 March 0400hrs to 26 March.

The validity period of all types of visas will be extended for a period of 30 days with effect from 14th March 2020 to 12th April 2020. Please visit the visa division of the department of immigration and emigration on either 8th or 9th of April 2020 to pay the relevant fee and to get the visa endorsed in your passport. For inquiry: 0771588724