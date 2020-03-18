COVID-19: Travel Advice

COVID-19: Travel Advice for Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi

Visa and consular affairs

Due to COVID-19 we cannot deal with appointment requests in relation to travel documents, MVV issuance and related investigations such as DNA/interviews, - and visa issuance, civic integration examinations and legalizations for this moment. Mail messages with appointment requests for these subjects will not be read or saved.

Please keep an eye on this website in order to see when we can resume our services. From then onwards you can submit a new request.

https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/travel-and-residence/visas-for-the-netherlands

https://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/wonen-werken/paspoort-en-id-kaart

https://www.netherlandsworldwide.nl/living-working/passport-and-identity-card

Travel general

The ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising all Dutch citizens not to travel abroad in the coming period unless absolutely essential.

As measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi intensify Dutch nationals living in, visiting or planning to visit these countries should stay informed via the health ministry website or social media pages for each (see country information below), follow the advice of the local authorities and minimize the risk of exposure.

The Dutch Embassy in Harare will also share information via social media applicable to all Dutch nationals in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NLinZimbabwe

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DutchEmbassyZimbabwe/?ref=br_rs

Dutch citizens are urged to register via the ministry’s information service: https://informatieservice.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/. This will allow you to be updated via email and SMS.

For information on COVID-19 in Zimbabwe follow the Ministry of Health and Child Care via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoHCCZim

Website: http://www.mohcc.gov.zw/

Travelling to and from Zimbabwe

National measures

On 17th March the following measures were put in place in regard to travel to/from Zimbabwe are:

Zimbabweans traveling to, through and from high risk countries are discouraged to do so from 20 th March – 20 th April

March – 20 April Travelers from high risk countries are encouraged to postpone their travel arrangements from 20 th March – 20 th April

March – 20 April Non-essential travel is discouraged

All major entry ports into the country will remain operational, screening and testing will be vigorous

All small border crossings are closed until further notice

Gatherings of more than 100 people are suspended for 60 days

Leaving Zimbabwe

Should you want to leave Zimbabwe, you are advised to do this as soon as possible by commercial means. Given the rapidly changing situation including the reduction in flights please make travel plans as soon as possible. For information on the measures at airlines check the website of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) (https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/international-travel-document-news/1580226297.htm)

You are advised to factor in the current situation in the Netherlands and the probable risks related to the level of health care in Zimbabwe in case of a breakout of COVID-19 in the country.

For urgent matters please call +263(0) 772 236 150 / +263(0) 772 236 151 or email har@minbuza.nl

Travelling to and from Zambia

National measures

Mandatory screening at every point of entry

14 days quarantine from a high-risk country if symptomatic

If symptomatic, a person will be isolated for symptomatic management and treated

For information on COVID-19 in Zambia follow the Ministry of Health via:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/mohzambia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mohzambia

Website: https://www.moh.gov.zm/?page_id=6366

Leaving Zambia

Should you want to leave Zambia, you are advised to do so as soon as possible by commercial means. Given the rapidly changing situation including the reduction in flights please make travel plans as soon as possible. For information on the measures at airlines check the website of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) (https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/international-travel-document-news/1580226297.htm)

You are advised to factor in the current situation in the Netherlands and the probable risks related to the level of health care in Zambia in case of a breakout of COVID-19 in the country.

For urgent matters please contact the Netherlands Consulate in Zambia: nlconsulzambia@gmail.com

Travelling to and from Malawi

National measures

Travelers from high risk countries (incl. the Netherlands) need to follow self-quarantine for 14 days.

For information on COVID-19 in Malawi follow the Ministry of Health via:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawimoh/

For urgent matters please contact the Netherlands Consulate in Malawi: dutchconsulatemw@gmail.com

Leaving Malawi

Should you want to leave Malawi, you are advised to do so as soon as possible by commercial means. Given the rapidly changing situation including the reduction in flights please make travel plans as soon as possible. For information on the measures at airlines check the website of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) (https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/international-travel-document-news/1580226297.htm)

You are advised to factor in the current situation in the Netherlands and the probable risks related to the level of health care in Malawi in case of a breakout of COVID-19 in the country.

Travelling to the Netherlands

All persons, EU and non-EU nationals, who cross the external borders to enter the Schengen area are subject to systematic checks at border crossing points. Border checks may include health checks.

Member States have the possibility to refuse entry to non-resident third country nationals where they present relevant symptoms or have been particularly exposed to risk of infection and are considered to be a threat to public health.

The Netherlands has taken new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Follow the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) www.RIVM.nl for information on COVID19 in the Netherlands www.rivm.nl/coronavirus/covid-19/vragen-antwoorden and WHO.org of CDC.gov for global COVID19 information